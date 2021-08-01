Winnersh Triangle’s net carbon zero target

WINNERSH Triangle should become net carbon zero by 2030, as its owners reveal their roadmap to sustainability.

Frasers Property UK, which manages the Wokingham borough business park, has announced three routes to becoming more environmentally friendly.

The firm, which owns a range of business parks across the South East, is now working to achieve net carbon zero across all of its operational sites in the next nine years.

It has also pledged to produce no carbon emissions across its whole portfolio by 2050, and to become more climate-resilient.

Ilaria del Beato, CEO of Frasers Property UK, said: “Delivering a positive sustainable impact has never been more important in the current climate.

“Committing to net-zero carbon is our largest commitment to date, and one that I am most proud to endorse.”

The roadmap has been produced in conjunction with the Better Buildings Partnership (BBP).

Ms del Beato added: “As the industry continues to understand the full

impact of achieving net-zero carbon, we look forward to continuing collaboration with our peers through the BBP, and customers, to reduce emissions, improve the resilience of our assets, and meet the Paris Agreement to limit warming to 1.5ºC.”