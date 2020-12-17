Wokingham.Today

Winning winter treasure hunt this Christmas

by Phil Creighton0
Wokingham
Will you be able to find the seasonal clues? Picture: Andrew Lock 

FAMILIES are invited to hit a treasure trail this Christmas.

My Journey Wokingham has launched the festive activity for children in Buckhurst Meadows at Montague Park in Wokingham.

Families can follow the trail around the country park on foot, bike or scooter. There are eight seasonal clues to find.

Entrants write down the correct name and number onto a questionnaire that can be downloaded from the My Journey Wokingham website.

Completed forms can be emailed to myjourney@wokingham.gov.uk. After the closing date of Friday, December 18, four winners will be picked at random, and receive a goody bag courtesy of Tesco.

For more details, or to find the entry form, log onto www.myjourneywokingham.com and click on events.

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

