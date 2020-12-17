Winning winter treasure hunt this Christmas

FAMILIES are invited to hit a treasure trail this Christmas.

My Journey Wokingham has launched the festive activity for children in Buckhurst Meadows at Montague Park in Wokingham.

Families can follow the trail around the country park on foot, bike or scooter. There are eight seasonal clues to find.

Entrants write down the correct name and number onto a questionnaire that can be downloaded from the My Journey Wokingham website.

Completed forms can be emailed to myjourney@wokingham.gov.uk. After the closing date of Friday, December 18, four winners will be picked at random, and receive a goody bag courtesy of Tesco.

For more details, or to find the entry form, log onto www.myjourneywokingham.com and click on events.