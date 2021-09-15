Wishing Maisie the best of British for Miss Great Britain final

A FINCHAMPSTEAD pageant star could become the next Miss Great Britain, after reaching the grand final of this year’s national contest.

Maisie Hopkins, 24, is heading to Leicester this week to represent Reading in the country-wide competition.

Miss Great Britain is the country’s oldest beauty pageant, celebrating its 76th show this year.

Maisie is currently this year’s Miss Reading after winning the title for the second time, and says she cannot wait to get out on the national stage soon.

Maisie Hopkins taking part in a Miss Great Britain heat

“I’m really, really excited,” Maisie says. “It’s something I’ve worked really hard for across a number of years and it’s such a fulfilling moment when you get on that stage and put everything you’ve worked for into practice.”

Maisie, who has been competing in pageants since she was 16 years old, says she started her journey to Miss Great Britain in 2016.

She has already reached the final twice and is currently running a host of fundraising and online campaigns to be successful in this year’s contest.

“To get to the final, you have to win a regional heat,” Maisie explains. “This includes submitting applications and answering interview questions.

“Then you get involved in fundraising where you can use your title in a positive way to add value to other people.”

Maisie is currently fundraising for national charity Cancer Research UK and Alex’s Wish, a Loughborough-based organisation set up by a young boy’s parents to help cure Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

“[The two charities] are chosen by Miss Great Britain itself and last year I raised more than £1,000 for them,” Maisie explains. “I just really connected with them and really believe in them.

“So many of us can relate to cancer and have second- or first-hand experience, while Alex’s Wish is a smaller charity and I love feeling like I’m raising awareness of it.”

Maisie Hopkins will take part in this year’s finals this week

Maisie has also launched her own social media campaign on video platform TikTok called Be Authentically You, in a bid to succeed in the final.

She says it focuses on body confidence, self-worth, personal development and mental health.

“I’ve always wanted to do a campaign on mental health and I’m passionate about personal development,” the pageant star explains “I have Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and a lot of people do, and that can really knock your confidence.

“I wanted to find a way to incorporate all of this on social media and the response has been really positive.”

According to Maisie, it is this hidden side of pageantry that makes beauty competitions a lot more than meets the eye.

“They require a dedicated individual who is willing to work hard and ideally use her platform to make a positive impact,” she explains. “I always thought it’d be a positive thing to be involved in [and] over the years, I have been able to raise thousands of pounds for numerous charities.

“It’s great to become an ambassador for something that matters.”

She adds: “For me, hopefully, it’s third time lucky [this year] but ultimately it’s all about the experience, the friends you make and the platform you are able to share to impact others.”

The final of Miss Great Britain will take place on Thursday, September 16 and Friday, September 17.

Maisie is currently accepting donations to her fundraiser, which will include a raffle and a pub quiz, at: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/MaisieHopkins

To find out more about the contest, visit: www.missgreatbritain.co.uk