Witness appeal after man assaulted on houseboat, which is then burnt down

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a man was savagely attacked on a houseboat, which was then set on fire.

The incident took place around 8.30am yesterday (Thursday, August 26), by the footpath between the Horseshoe Bridge at the Kennet and Avon canal, and Tesco’s on Napier Road.

The houseboat was on the River Thames, behind the supermarket’s car park.

Thames Valley Police said that two men broke into the boat and assaulted a man in his 50s. He suffered fractures to his face and severe bruising and was taken to hospital. He has since been discharged.

The attackers stole his iPhone and left.

Police said that the boat was set on fire and destroyed a short time later.

They are treating this incident as grievous bodily harm and arson.

The first offender is a white man, around 30, of medium build and around 6ft tall.

The second offender is also a white man, around similar age and slightly taller.

Investigating officer PC Aimee Usher, based at Reading police station, said: “This was a concerning incident in which a man has been assaulted and subsequently an arson has been carried out.

“We are carrying out a thorough investigation into this incident and as such we would ask anyone who might have information to please come forward.

“Anyone who was a witness to this incident or may have other information should call 101 or go online quoting reference 43210383018.

“Or you can report 100% anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”