Wokingham 12-year-old takes 26 inches off her hair for wig charity

A WOKINGHAM girl has visited the hair salon for the first time in her life, cutting off 26in.

Jessica Widdicombe, 12, went for the big chop on Saturday, at Gilded Hair in Holme Grange Craft Village.

Last month, Wokingham.Today reported that Jessica was going to donate at least 18in of her hair to The Little Princess Trust, which creates wigs for children with cancer to restore their confidence and identity.

Mum Rachel said her daughter went for an extra 8in on the day, and now loves her new look.

Picture: Steve Smyth

“Jo Gilder, the salon owner, did her hair,” Ms Widdicombe said. “She said it was the longest she has ever cut.

“It’s still quite long, but she loves her new look, she has tried out about 300 different hairstyles over the weekend.

“She loved the experience, especially the hair wash and head massage.”

While the big chop brought a tear to the eye, Ms Widdicombe said her daughter was excited about the experience.

Picture: Steve Smyth

She has raised £688 for the charity, which covers the £550 cost of making a wig.

“We would like to say a big thank you to Gilded Hair, which donated the cost of the haircut, and the day’s tips to The Little Princess Trust.”

Jessica’s 26in of hair are tied in plaits and are waiting to be sent off to be crafted into a wig.

