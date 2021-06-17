Wokingham 2s and Binfield locked in stalemate in local derby clash

WOKINGHAM 2s and BINFIELD had to settle for a draw as neither side could snatch the bragging rights in a local derby clash.



In perfect weather conditions for cricket, Wokingham elected to bat first.

Wokingham 2s (batting) v Binfield. Mac Desouza (batting)

Craig Rintoul and Mac Keast opened the batting with Ben Randall and Thomas Nower bowling for Binfield.



The early overs produced few runs until Rintoul found the boundary twice in over seven from

Randall’s bowling.

Wokingham 2s (batting) v Binfield. Mac Desouza (batting)

Keast scored a boundary and ran three from Nower as the hosts began to build a solid foundation.



A four in over eight and a large six by Keast in the ninth over brought the score to 38. Pigden replaced Randall in the eighth over but in over 13 both openers sent his bowling to the boundary, with a quick single in between.

Wokingham 2s (batting) v Binfield. Craig Rintoul bowled out.

In over 13 Keast brought up his half century with a boundary as the total kept ticking over. Gilbert replaced Nower in over 15 and nine runs were added. Keast dispatched the ball for six. At 19 overs on 86-6, Keast hammered Gilbert twice for six and two runs twice bringing up his century.



Nine more runs came from Pigden by Keast on over 22 then Randall returned with Morgan bowling from the opposite end in tandem for a more economical spell until over 26 when Morgan conceded 10, two fours to Keast.

Wokingham 2s (batting) v Binfield. Craig Rintoul bowled out.

Over 28 and Keast holed out to Hector Williams on the boundary by bowler Morgan for 102, with the total on 148-1.



In the following over the other opener was bowled by Randall for 32. Into the next set of overs with Desouza and Cowdell faced Pigden who had replaced Randall slowly adding runs. In the 37th over, Desouza was caught by Williams bowled by Pigden for 17.

Wokingham 2s (batting) v Binfield. Craig Rintoul (batting)

Joining Cowdell at the crease was skipper Stuart Hayter who took the score into the 200s by over 40.

Each scored a boundary in over 41 and Cowdell struck a boundary shortly after as 250 was posted in over 47.



The first two balls brought successive wickets in over 50.

Wokingham 2s (batting) v Binfield. Craig Rintoul (batting)

Anthony Clapham was out first ball for a duck caught by Hector Williams.



Stuart Hayter was caught next ball by Williams on the boundary to give Morgan two wickets in two balls. Wokingham finished their innings with 279-7.

Wokingham 2s (batting) v Binfield. Chris Morgan bowling

With a tough target to try and chase, Binfield reached 19-0 when, unfortunately, Wynand Lamprecht received a ball that hit his wrist and retired not out on 19.



Andrews went in with Humphrey and in over seven Amandeep Singh bowled the latter for one.

Wokingham 2s (batting) v Binfield. Mac Keast batting

Anthony Clapham and Jarrett Bobb came on to bowl, for overs 12 and 13. Clapham was hit for a six by Morgan and in over 24 Pogson conceded two boundaries in his first over.



Bobb was hit for four by Gilbert to bring up the 100 at the end of over 26.

Wokingham 2s (batting) v Binfield. Chris Morgan bowling

Carter replaced Bobb but Pogson was sent to the boundary in over 31. Carter was carted for both a four and a six bringing up 150 for the visitors.



McDonald and Singh returned and Gilbert hit three fours. By over 39, it was 186-2. 200 came in over 41. Bobb took the third wicket when Keast stumped Morgan for 72 on 202-3.

Wokingham 2s (batting) v Binfield. Mac Keast batting

Gilbert hit a six but Binfield were behind the rate. Clapham and Bobb saw the rest of the game out as the sides had to settle for a stalemate.

Wokingham batting: Rintoul 32, Keast 102, Cowdell 46, Desouza 17, Hayter 50, Clapham 0, Pogson 13, Bobb 1, Carter 0, Singh dnb, McDonald dnb

Binfield bowling: Randall 3-13, Nower 0-26, Pidgin 1-70, Gilbert 0-41, Morgan 3-76

Binfield batting: Lamprecht 19, Humphrey 1, Andrews 32, Morgan 72, Gilbert 90, Staves 11, Williams dnb, Miller dnb, Nower dnb, Randall dnb, Pigden dnb

Wokingham bowling: McDonald 0-50, Singh 1-21, Clapham 0-47, Bobb 2-47, Pogson 0-40, Carter 0-25

By Arthur Strand