Wokingham accounting firm wins its customers’ vote

A WOKINGHAM firm has received a vote of confidence from its customers.

TaxCalc, based on Molly Millars Lane, recently took home two awards at this year’s Accounting Excellence Awards, after being voted forward by its clients.

The company, which provides accountancy software, was awarded the Best Accounts Production Software and Best Professional Tax Software at this year’s ceremony.

“It feels amazing to have all the hard work everybody in the whole of TaxCalc has been putting in over the last year be recognised,” said Pauline Smith, product director at Taxcalc.

“Especially given everything that’s been going on with Covid and the constantly changing legislation, it’s great to finish such a tough year off with this kind of accolade.”

Prior to the pandemic the TaxCalc team were all working out of the company’s office in Wokingham, meaning coronavirus has caused a lot of upheaval for the firm.

“Over the space of two weeks we moved to working from home which we did fairly seamlessly, but it relied on a lot of preparation and good foresight from our CEO,” Ms Smith said.

And looking forward, the TaxCalc team plans to continue supporting its clients throughout the pandemic, through the impact of the Brexit negotiations and into 2021.

“One of our key focus points now is to help our accountants with remote working,” Ms Smith added.

“Brexit impacts the software we have available so we will be reprioritising a few things to accommodate for everything going on in the next year.

“It just feels really good right now to know our customers have put a vote of confidence in us.”