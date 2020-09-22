The Wokingham Paper

Wokingham and Binfield residents celebrate lottery win

by Staff Writer0
Ambassador Judie McCourt congratulated the winners on their £1,000 jackpot

RESIDENTS across the borough were celebrating yesterday after lottery wins.

Two neighbours from Tangley Drive in Wokingham netted £1,000 each with their lucky postcode.

And two Binfield residents from Laureates Place won £1,000, all as daily prize winners from the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Ambassador Judie McCourt said: “What great news to start the week. Congratulations to our winners, I hope they go and treat themselves with their winnings.”

Yesterday’s draw was promoted on behalf of Friends of the Earth, which has received more than £9.1 million in funding thanks to players.

For more information, visit: www.postcodelottery.co.uk

