Wokingham and Finchampstead hope to begin Home Counties Premier League Cricket season in May

WCC Cricket
WOKINGHAM and Finchampstead Cricket Clubs are both due to begin their campaigns in the Home Counties Premier Cricket League on Saturday, May 8, if covid restrictions have been lifted by then.

The 2020 fixtures in the HCPL were changed to a 40/40 over cup competition format after the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the usual league season. Wokingham will kick off their season with an away trip against Harefield, while Finchampstead are away at Tring Park.

HCPL chairman Martin Phillips said: “The chances of playing a normal programme look much better, particularly now that mass vaccination is in prospect.

“Players may have to change outside and spectators continue to socially distance, but these are minor irritations in the greater scheme of things.

“Whatever next summer throws at us, we are all much better equipped to deal with the challenges having weathered the storm last year.”

