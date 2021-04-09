Wokingham apprentice urges young people to think outside the box

A WOKINGHAM apprentice is encouraging his peers to consider switching from academia to on-the-job training.

UK housebuilder Redrow reported that 26% of 16- to 21-year-olds in the South East are more likely to consider learning on the job than pursuing higher education in the post-pandemic world.

Now, Camden Belcher, 24, is urging people to give apprenticeships a try.

Mr Belcher is currently working as an apprentice for Redrow, training in Arborfield Green Garden Village.

He said while higher education is an option for some, it may not be right for everybody.

“I was keen to start working as soon as possible following school,” he explained. “In my final year, I felt that other routes into work were definitely overlooked and as a result, we weren’t made aware of all of the training opportunities available to us.

“While this did mean I was late to the party, I am grateful now that I set aside the time to research the relevant housebuilder apprenticeships.”

For the fifth year running, Redrow has surveyed attitudes toward apprenticeships and

careers in construction, and said the pandemic has “rocked” the nation.

Alongside declining interest in university, its survey also found that nearly half (45%) of the South East’s young people fear they would not access the same quality education with remote learning restrictions in force.

Nearly 30% of young respondents also said that they are worried about their job prospects in the post-pandemic world.

Now, Redrow is calling on the Government and industry to take advantage of these changing attitudes and find new ways to attract young people into the workforce.

Karen Jones, HR Director at Redrow, said: “The past 12 months have seen the nation rocked by the coronavirus pandemic, and the shockwaves are still being felt.

“Unemployment has reached its highest level in five years and six out of 10 employers stopped all new apprenticeships with immediate effect in April 2020.

“But as success from the vaccine rollout and lockdown restrictions clear the way for a roadmap for a gradual re-opening of UK PLC, businesses can now start thinking about a positive and productive future.”

Ms Jones said it is “vital” that young people play a part in “building back better”, and apprenticeships will be crucial when tackling the UK’s skills gap.

“Educational routes that combine learning and earning will have an even greater appeal following this long period of social distancing we’ve experienced, and a more competitive jobs market,” she

added.

“To help elevate apprenticeships as an option for young people, we must first address the more negative attitudes held by some teachers and parents, while highlighting the benefits to young people nationwide.”