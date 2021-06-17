Wokingham aromatherapy firm picked by Dragon for award

A WOKINGHAM firm has been dealing with dragons, after receiving an award from Theo Paphitis.

One Aromatherapy Co, which offers products to improve wellbeing and health, has been named one of the Dragon’s top six businesses in his Small Business Sunday awards.

Wokingham resident Jeanne Butcher launched the company in November 2020.

“Being recognised is such an achievement,” she said. “I had to pinch myself twice.”

Mr Paphitis launched the weekly initiative in 2010 which sees him ‘retweet’ the six winners to his 500,000 followers to increase their business exposure.

One Aromatherapy Co was chosen in March 2021, and is now featured on his Small Business Sunday website.

That is not the only success for Ms Butcher, after her newly-launched company was also showcased in London’s ‘BlowOut Magazine’ earlier this year.

Ms Butcher said it was “an amazing surprise”.

To find out more about the Small Business Sunday awards, visit: www.theopaphitissbs.com

Find out more about One Aromatherapy Co at www.onearomatherapy.com or find Ms Butcher at Hurst Country Fayre on Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27.