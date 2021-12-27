Wokingham art prints bring colour of the year optimism

A RANGE of prints featuring the Pantone colour of the year 2022 has been launched by a Wokingham art print business.

The collection has been designed by Jayne Leighton Herd, co-founder of Claude & Leighton.

Very Peri, a periwinkle blue shade with violet red undertones, was created at the Pantone Color Institute, based in New Jersey, USA.

Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the institute, says that Very Peri was chosen for its joyous attitude and dynamic presence.

“Colour is a form of communication, a way to express emotions and connect with others,” she says.

“We think that Veri Peri encourages creativity and imagination.”

Claude & Leighton’s artist, designer and co-founder Jayne Leighton Herd agrees: “The trending colour is positive, uplifting and easily relatable, inspiring thoughts of flowers, spring fresh air and meadows.”

The name is taken from the violet blue flowers of Vinca minor, the lesser periwinkle. For the Victorians, the flower symbolised friendship, hope and new beginnings.

“Perhaps this new colour represents optimism for 2022,” Jayne adds.

And Jayne says that the colour can bring a splash of vibrant positivity to homes and offices easily, through the use of art and accent accessories.

“My Very Peri collection includes landscapes, abstracts and geometric designs which I believe are in keeping with the colour’s joyful ethos.”

Jayne has more than 15 years experience as a professional artist. She founded Claude & Leighton in 2020 with her husband, Laurent Stadelmann. The couple aim to make original art accessible for everyone.

Pantone have been selecting a colour of the year since 2000. Pantone’s choice influences trends in fashion, home furnishings and product design. Last year there were two colours of the year; Illuminating, which is a shade of yellow, and Ultimate Grey. The combination was chosen to represent happiness supported by fortitude. Usually selected from their existing palette, this is the first time they have created a new tone for colour of the year.

For more information, visit: claudeandleighton.com or log on to: pantone.com/uk/en/color-of-the-year-2022