Wokingham Arts Trail 2021: Artists preparing to welcome visitors once again

THE WOKINGHAM Arts Trail returns later this month, as it welcomes back visitors for the first time in two years.

Since it began in 2010, the event has given artists the opportunity to showcase their talent in the borough.

And this year, 21 creators will unveil their work in 12 different venues in and around Wokingham

on September 18 and 19.

Visitors can enjoy following the trail throughout the weekend and meeting first hand some of the local jewellers, sculptors and artists.

Displays will be in craft makers’ own homes or studios and others are grouped in halls.

Glass artist Jill Chadwick is encouraging visitors to come along and support their work.

“It’s been tough over the last couple of years and we’ve missed engaging with customers,” she said.

“Lots of people can just come for an enjoyable day out, have a browse of the art work, and you even get to explore different places in the town that you wouldn’t normally.

“When you physically meet the person who made the picture or sculpture that you are going

to purchase, it makes the artwork a bit more personal and special to you.”

Ms Chadwick said visitors can expect a similar set up to previous years, including lots of ceramics, glasswork and jewellery at affordable prices.

And makers can even demonstrate techniques and materials they used to create their work.

She added: “We love seeing people come along to buy gifts and cards for certain occasions, such as birthdays, Christmas and weddings.

“It’s also nice to see some schools in the area encouraging young artists to look around with their parents.”

The trail is open each day from 10.30am until 5.30pm.

For more information, log on to: wokinghamartstrail.co.uk