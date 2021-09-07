Wokingham Arts Trail returns for first time in two years – save the date

THE WOKINGHAM Arts Trail returns later this month as it welcomes back visitors for the first time in two years.

Since it began in 2010, the event has given artists the opportunity to showcase their talent in the borough.

And this year, 21 creators will unveil their work in 12 different venues across the borough on September 18 and 19.

Visitors can meet first hand some of the local jewellers, sculptors and artists.

Displays will be in craft makers’ own homes or studios and others are grouped in halls.

The trail is open each day from 10.30am until 5.30pm.

For more information, log on to: wokinghamartstrail.co.uk