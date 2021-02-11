Wokingham asked to nominate its favourite family-friendly firms

COMMUNITY spirit is the focus of this upcoming awards ceremony.

Little Ankle Biters, a Maidenhead-based company, is starting the new year with a big announcement – it’s adding seven categories to its annual awards ceremony.

The company, which offers reviews of local family-friendly businesses, is holding its fourth awards ceremony this year to recognise talented and hardworking people across Berkshire’s family-friendly community.

New this year is the Community Spirit Award, to recognise a business that has adapted and evolved to continue serving the public during lockdown.

And other new categories include Best Pregnancy Service, Best For Grown Ups, and Best Charity or Not for Profit Organisation.

Michelle Cairncross, co-founder and editor of Little Ankle Biters, says the coronavirus pandemic has made people appreciate their local communities more than ever before.

“Last year was an enormous challenge for everyone,” she said.

“Our family-friendly businesses needed to adapt and change like a chameleon to ensure survival.

“The Little Ankle Biters’ Awards are nominated and voted for by local people, providing us all with a chance to put a smile on the faces of those who have worked amazingly hard to keep our families safe and happy.”

In total, there are 17 Awards up for grabs at this ceremony and the company is encouraging residents to nominate their favourite family-friendly businesses now.

Award winners will be announced in the spring.

To find out more, visit: berks.ankle-biters.co.uk