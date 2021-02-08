Wokingham author Pete’s debut novel is a hit … and inspired by family trips to Mallorca

A WOKINGHAM resident has made a splash in the book world with his first-ever novel.

Pete Davies published his tale, The Mallorcan Bookseller, in December last year and it’s already proven to be a big hit.

Inspired by family trips to Mallorca, his career in law enforcement, and his love of reading, Pete says that when he thought about writing the novel, it was a no-brainer.

“For me, reading has always been about getting some relaxation,” Pete says.

“I never got a lot of time to read when I was at work, so I started reading on holiday in Mallorca to relax.

“Books have always provided a bit of escapism for me.”

Pete describes The Mallorcan Bookseller as a fast-paced action thriller, which centres around the death of a woman who has fallen victim to an IT scam.

Copies of The Mallorcan Bookseller being unboxed

The book takes readers from Mallorca to Armenia and is full f unexpected twists and turns as the characters try and solve the murder mystery.

“There are even some real-life places mentioned in the book, and one character, Miquel, is based on a real man living out there,” the newfound author adds.

Pete says the storyline had been tinkering away in his head over the past few years before putting pen to paper.

“Writing the book involved a lot of research,” he says.

“I started off putting my main characters down on paper and giving them biographies so I could inhabit their whole being.

“I was also busy researching Scam Busters on YouTube figuring out what’s within the law and what isn’t.

“I also had to research what it’s like to fire a gun, and I spoke to colleagues to find out more about organised crime gangs. I wanted the novel to be as up-to-date as possible.”

The story is currently Amazon’s number one Action Thriller in the Top 100 Free Charts.

The Mallorcan Bookseller is available to buy or download on the site, and Pete says that when he published the story,

he only expected to sell a few copies to family and friends. Instead, the appeal has been wider.

“For me, as a first-time author, I only wanted to get a book out and have something to present to my grandchildren on their 18th birthdays,” Pete explains.

“But everyone has been so supportive, and I’ve had a lot of downloads and purchases.

“People have also been leaving lovely reviews, and it’s so hugely humbling.”

The author says he has received support from people across the world, including in Spain, Germany and Canada.

And Pete hasn’t slowed down since publishing The Mallorcan Bookseller, with the second instalment in the series already on the go.

“The first novel includes this character called Greg, who sets up a business called 3R,” the author explains.

“For this reason, I’m calling the books the 3R series and book two is already underway.”

And one day, Pete hopes there could be a third chapter, too.

“I think we’ve all got a story inside of us, but the move is actually putting it from pen to paper,” he says.

To find out more about The Mallorcan Bookseller, visit: www.amazon.co.uk/Mallorcan-Bookseller-PETE-DAVIES-ebook/dp/B08QDSLFMC