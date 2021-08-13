Wokingham awarded £250,000 by Government for smarter traffic lights

IT’S GREEN for go for a new scheme to improve traffic lights in Wokingham borough, thanks to a new pot of Government funding.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps has awarded Wokingham Borough Council £250,000 towards its work in improving traffic signalling systems to cut congestion, boost safety and reduce journey times.

It is part of a £15 million commitment to 39 local authorities across the country and is in addition to the £1.25 billion that local authorities can tap into for road maintenance.

The government wants the funding to be used to help future-proof their local road networks and prepare for technological innovations, saying that the traffic lights are a key network management tool.

And the Government is hoping that its new Digital Intelligence Brokerage (DIB) will encourage more work with small and medium enterprises outside of the transport sector and speed up research into new and innovative ways to fix potholes.

Suggestions include using 3D printing and drones, using nanoparticles to reduce cracks in the roads and using bio-bitumen to create environmentally friendly road surfaces.

A further £100,000 is being allocated to the Transport Technology Forum, which will help drive technological advances in the traffic management sector.

Mr Shapps said in a statement: “Whether you’re a motorist, cyclist or pedestrian, every road-user across our country deserves the best possible journey. That’s why, despite already having some of the best and safest roads in the world, this Government is providing millions of pounds to improve them further still.

“This vital funding and work will cut journey times for millions of people, reduce emissions and keep the UK at the forefront of technological developments in roads maintenance, as we continue to invest in local economies and build back both better and greener from the pandemic.”

And the news has been welcomed by the RAC head of roads policy, Nicholas Lyes.

“Improving traffic lights can make a significant difference to local roads by efficiently maximising the number of vehicles which can safely pass through junctions, while hitting a pothole can be an expensive and even a dangerous experience, so we look forward to seeing how drivers and road users more widely can benefit from the use of 21st century technology to repair their local roads more quickly.”