Wokingham-based company donates to The Link Visiting Scheme

A LOCAL tech firm has been helping the vulnerable on both sides of the Atlantic.

PRISYM ID, a Wokingham-based pharmaceutical labelling company, donated to two local charities supporting people during the festive period.

Instead of spending money on corporate cards, it made two donations this Christmas — one to The Link Visiting Scheme, based on Wescott Road, and another to Westborough Food Pantry, a US food bank based in Massachusetts.

Richard Adams, chief executive of PRISYM ID, says he hopes the cash will help the charities reach more vulnerable people this winter.

“We felt this was a more meaningful and appropriate way of using this money at the end of an extremely difficult year,” he said.

“The Link Visiting Scheme provides a wonderful service for our community and we wanted to make our own contribution to support its brilliant work, which is particularly important over the festive period.”