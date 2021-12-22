Wokingham-based estate agency wins three industry awards

Wokingham.Today

Hat and Home scooped three awards at the ceremony. From left, Rob Beckett, Ben Gee, Luke Strzadala, Leonard Grant Leonard. Picture: Toby Smedley

AN ESTATE agency with branches in Wokingham and Crowthorne won three industry awards last month.

Hat and Home was awarded best marketing campaign of the year, new agency of the year and estate agency of the year – South East at The Negotiator Awards.

The agency was founded in February by Ben Gee. Their Wokingham branch was joined last month by a second, in Crowthorne.

Mr Gee had more than 20 years experience in the property sector, having worked for Romans, Foxtons and Marsh & Parsons, prior to setting up his own agency.

He was proud to have won three awards in his company’s first year of trading.

“It’s testament to the fantastic team of people who work tirelessly for our clients,” he said.

A panel of 21 judges described Hat and Home’s marketing campaign as “unique” and “ground-breaking.”

They also praised the agency for their “very clear vision.”

Hat and Home are known for their distinctive marketing campaign featuring a variety of hats.

The awards ceremony took place at Grosvenor House, Park Lane, London on Friday, November 26. Awards were presented by comedian Rob Becket and The Negotiator’s managing director, Leonard Grant Leonard.

The Negotiator magazine is an online and print publication for residential agents.

