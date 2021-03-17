Wokingham.Today

Wokingham-based singing company for children praised for its family-friendly nature in award ceremony

by Charlotte King0
Kate Sleeman runs BilinguaSing Wokingham
Kate Sleeman runs BilinguaSing Wokingham

A WOKINGHAM business has been rewarded for its family-friendly nature.

BilinguaSing Wokingham, which organises music and sensory play classes to teach young children French or Spanish, was recently recognised at a national awards ceremony.

The company was judged Family Business of the Year at ClubHub UK’s  awards, which seek to highlight the best of the children’s activity sector.

Kate Sleeman, owner of BilinguaSing, said: “[We place] families at the heart of everything we do so we’re delighted to have our small local business recognised in this way.

“During the coronavirus lockdowns,  I’ve had to juggle the demands of my own family all being at home with also keeping our business running.”

BilinguaSing provided free online classes, and hopes to return to face-to-face classes next month.

“It’s amazing to be judged finalists for this award and know that all our hard work has been appreciated,” Ms Sleeman added.

“We can’t wait to get back to our classes and work in local primary schools and nurseries too as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

Related posts

BREAKING: Man charged over Forbury Gardens attack

Phil Creighton

Calling foul over park dog mess in Bearwood Park

Alan Bunce

Reading sign Tommy Elphick on loan from Aston Villa

Tom Crocker
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.