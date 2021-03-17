Wokingham-based singing company for children praised for its family-friendly nature in award ceremony

A WOKINGHAM business has been rewarded for its family-friendly nature.

BilinguaSing Wokingham, which organises music and sensory play classes to teach young children French or Spanish, was recently recognised at a national awards ceremony.

The company was judged Family Business of the Year at ClubHub UK’s awards, which seek to highlight the best of the children’s activity sector.

Kate Sleeman, owner of BilinguaSing, said: “[We place] families at the heart of everything we do so we’re delighted to have our small local business recognised in this way.

“During the coronavirus lockdowns, I’ve had to juggle the demands of my own family all being at home with also keeping our business running.”

BilinguaSing provided free online classes, and hopes to return to face-to-face classes next month.

“It’s amazing to be judged finalists for this award and know that all our hard work has been appreciated,” Ms Sleeman added.

“We can’t wait to get back to our classes and work in local primary schools and nurseries too as soon as it’s safe to do so.”