Wokingham borough Big Issue vendors forced to stop trading in busiest week of the year

BIG ISSUE vendors across the borough and region have been dealt a “devastating blow” after lockdown forced them to stop sales.

The seven registered Big Issue sellers in Wokingham join roughly 350 others in the south east of England and in Wales under Tier 4 restrictions.

The charity is calling on the public for support, during what is traditionally the biggest week of the year for sales.

Steve Taylor, 48, who sells the magazine outside Pret on Old Street, London, told The Big Issue that the Tier 4 announcement made over the weekend is a devastating blow.

“This lockdown has stuffed us right up. It’s usually the best week of the year for all vendors,” he said.

“It’s absolutely ruined me. This year as a whole has been a non-starter and this is the absolute cherry on the cake. I was thinking it was all too good to be true about Christmas and lo and behold everything has messed up.

“The city has been atrociously quiet because of Covid and I was hoping to be out this week to sell some magazines but there’s no chance of that now.”

Long-time vendor David Martin, 59, who sells the magazine outside Tesco in Hammersmith, West London, is now gearing up to face the festive season alone and is heart-broken that lockdown means he won’t be able to wish his customers a happy Christmas.

“Because of Covid my sales would have been down but I was already getting sales and donations, people have been very generous this year so I’m going to lose quite a lot this week,” he said.

“And this week is our time of year where we do really well. I wish there was an excuse that means I could go to my pitch but I can’t do it, it’s against the law.

“People will have Christmas cards and presents that they won’t be able to give me so I can’t look forward to that. I have Christmas cards to give people too. It’s all a mess.

“I have one or two cards from my customers which I will be keeping for Christmas Day so I have something to look forward to. If it weren’t for The Big Issue, I wouldn’t have got through the lockdowns this year. It’s thanks to them that I did.”

John Bird is calling on residents to support the charity online after Tier 4 restrictions were imposed. Picture: The Big Issue

Lord John Bird, founder of The Big Issue is urging people to support the Christmas appeal online.

“With hundreds of our vendors unable to sell, we once again urgently need your support to survive and be there for our vendors beyond Christmas,” he said. “If you can’t reach your local vendor, please buy a copy of the Christmas special from our shop, subscribe or make a donation, to enable us to be there for our vendors, both now and in the future.”

Residents can buy a copy for £4 via: bigissueshop.com

People can also support The Big Christmas Appeal by making a one-off or regular donation, or by subscribing at www.bigissue.com/support.