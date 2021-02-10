Wokingham borough businesses invited to enter SME National Business Awards

WOKINGHAM’S small businesses have a chance to be recognised for their sterling achievements.

The SME National Business Awards, created to highlight small, hardworking businesses up and down the country, has reopened entries for its 2021 ceremony.

Organisers said they made the decision to accept more nominations after being inundated with requests from business leaders.

“They were looking to either enter themselves or nominate someone else for their great

work during the pandemic,” a spokesperson for organisers Events & PR said.

There are nearly 20 awards up for grabs at this year’s ceremony, including Innovation, Best New Business, and Family Business of the Year.

“Last year, we received so many entries from companies and individuals doing amazing things

in a difficult year,” said Damian Cummins, awards director.

“We were so inspired by these entries that we decided to add two new categories – Lockdown Leader and Business Chameleon.

“We had such a great response to these that we will include them again this year too.”

This year’s awards ceremony will be the fifth annual SME National Business Awards.

It is due to take place on Friday, December 3, at Wembley Stadium.

For more information or to nominate a business, visit: smenationalbusinessawards.co.uk