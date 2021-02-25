Wokingham Borough Council begins delivering recycling sacks

DELIVERY of the new recycling bags began this week across the borough.

The plastic sacks will be dropped at doorsteps along with blue general waste bags and food waste bags over the next seven weeks.

It is hoped all residents will have their recycling sacks by mid-April.

Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure at the council, said: “As soon as you get your new waterproof recycling bags you can start using them.

“If you need extra space for your recycling until you can get more waterproof bags, you can continue to use black boxes for non-paper and card items.”

He said once the bags are in use, he expects the borough’s recycling rate to rise as more paper and card will be kept dry.

“This will help us towards our goal of 70% recycling in the borough by 2030,” he added.

Each delivery will include two new waterproof recycling bags, 80 blue general waste bags and about 100 food waste bags.

If residents need more than two recycling bags, the council said they should keep using their black boxes, but only for cans, tins and plastics.

Additional recycling bags will be available after the rollout is complete.

For more information, visit: www.wokingham.gov.uk/rubbish-and-recycling/blue-bin-bags/annual-bin-bag-delivery