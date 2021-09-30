Wokingham Borough Council considers consultation on social housing

RESIDENTS can soon have their say on social housing in the borough.

The borough council will be looking for feedback on its draft housing allocation policy.

It is being updated due to changes in the law and an increase in demand for accommodation, caused largely by the pandemic.

The council said these pressures are exacerbated by more people working from home, and rising costs across the private rental sector.

Costs have also increased in the construction industry, the council said, having a knock-on effect on the owners of shared equity homes.

Tonight, the council executive will discuss opening up a public consultation.

If approved, it will last for six weeks, starting in early October.

The council’s housing allocation policy was last updated more than six years ago.

The latest version has a range of changes, including the addition of a fifth priority band.

Once all feedback has been reviewed, it could be adopted in January, before coming into effect from April onwards.

Cllr John Kaiser, executive member for finance and housing, said: “Housing plays a huge role in the health, environment and economic well-being of everyone who lives in the borough and this proposal will ensure we continue to prioritise residents whose need is greatest.

“Without a doubt, the pandemic has played a significant part in this problem and increasing rents and housing costs across the borough are unlikely to change in the short term.

“As such, we need robust and clear policies which protect and make good quality social housing available for our most vulnerable residents.”

For more information, visit: www.wokingham.gov.uk

Paper versions of the proposal will be made available on request to the council.