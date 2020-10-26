Wokingham Borough Council contractor celebrated in awards

WOKINGHAM Borough Council’s carbon cutting initiatives have helped its highways contractor win an international award.

VolkerHighways’ Wokingham team has won the International Green Apple Environment Award.

Organised by The Green Organisation, the Green Apple Awards are dedicated to recognising, rewarded and promoting environmentally-conscious practices across the globe.

Some of the projects VolkerHighways was recognised for were commissioned by the Borough Council, including trialling recycled plastic kerbs and adopting electric vehicles.

“I’m delighted to see international recognition for environmental best practice taking place in our borough,” said Cllr Gregor Murray, executive member for climate emergency.

“To achieve our goal to be a carbon neutral borough by 2030 we need to work with our partners and residents, and it’s fantastic to see one of our principal contractors helping us do this thanks to a variety of schemes right on our doorsteps.”

The award will be presented on Monday, November 23 at the House of Commons.