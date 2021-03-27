Wokingham Borough Council didn’t hold a consultation with disabled groups over new recycling bags

THE COUNCIL had not undertaken a consultation with disabled groups ahead of the implementation of the new green recycling bags.

At a virtual meeting of Wokingham Borough Council held on Thursday, March 18, Cllr Parry Batth, the executive member for environment and leisure, said that it had instead undertaken a “full Equality Impact assessment … this demonstrated that all groups were carefully considered in assessing the impact of this minor change to the waste collection service”.

He was responding to a question from former Lib Dem councillor Beth Rowland and now resident, who wanted to know “how many disability groups were consulted as part of this work, and what difficulties did they raise regarding using these bags?”

“Testing has shown that the empty bags weigh less than the current boxes so will be easier to handle,” Cllr Batth said. “The assisted collection service will continue as well as providing advice for residents who may have specific issues.

“I am therefore confident that these new containers are very convenient, practical and in some ways easier to use for those who are elderly or have a disability.”

In her supplementary question, Ms Rowland shared her frustration with the bags.

“I couldn’t even open the Velcro, I had zero force in my hands. I can’t open it, it is absolutely useless. I don’t quite know what I’m going to do with my cardboard,” she said, adding that Cllr Batth had previously promised to speak with her outside of the council meeting and hadn’t done so.

Cllr Batth said he couldn’t remember that he had promised to contact her.