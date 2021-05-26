Wokingham Borough Council elects Woodley councillor as new borough mayor for the year

THE BOROUGH’s new mayor has taken over the chain of office.

Last Thursday at the annual meeting of council, Cllr Keith Baker was elected for the coming year, taking over from Cllr Malcolm Richards.

Cllr Baker will act as the “first citizen” of the borough, representing the council and residents in a civic role that also includes presiding over borough council meetings.

“It is a great honour and privilege to have the opportunity to represent our fantastic borough as mayor,” Cllr Baker said. “I am very much looking forward to the year ahead.

“The past year has been extremely challenging for everyone. There isn’t one person in our borough that has not been affected. I would like to thank everyone for their incredible hard work and commitment to the Wokingham borough during the pandemic.”

Cllr Baker said as restrictions start to ease, he hopes to meet as many people and companies in the borough that have had a positive impact in the community.

Cllr Baker has represented Coronation ward in Woodley since 2006.

He has been leader of Woodley Town Council since 2011 and held a variety of senior roles in the borough council including leader, executive member for both highways and planning and chairman of the Overview and Scrutiny Management Committee.

For more than a decade has been a school governor at Addington School.

In June 2019, he was awarded an MBE for his contribution to public and political services.

Cllr Baker and his wife of 21 years have lived together in Woodley for nearly three decades.

Now retired, he worked as a marketing manager for a computer networking company.

He has six grandchildren with two families living locally and one in New York, USA.

A previous chairman of Woodley Light Operatic Society, he spent 20 years helping youth theatre group Starmaker as assistant stage manager.

This year, Cllr Baker has chosen Chance to Dance Stars CIC, a dance school for students and families in the disabled community, as his beneficiary.

Chance to Dance opened in Reading in 2013 with two classes running every fortnight and this has now expanded in 2021 to nine classes taking place between Reading, Coley and Bracknell.

There is a class specifically for wheelchair dancers.

“I have chosen this charity as it combines two of my passionate interests namely the performing arts and providing new opportunities for children with special needs,” he said.

Cllr Baker’s deputy for the year is Cllr Abdul Loyes, who represents Loddon Ward.

He has lived in the borough since 1976 and is married with three children.

Cllr Loyes also runs his own restaurant business, is a property investor and is trustee of both a local and national charity.

Elected in 2019, he has previously represented Loddon Ward on the borough council.

During his time as a councillor, he sat on numerous committees and has helped with issues ranging from bus services to anti-social behaviour.