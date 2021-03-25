Wokingham Borough Council expands virus testing with new rapid test sites

MORE rapid testing units are cropping up across Wokingham as the borough council expands its coronavirus testing programme.

It is currently trialling new testing sites in a number retail car parks where there is a high footfall, including Aldi in Wokingham and Asda in Lower Earley.

Cllr Charles Margetts, executive member of adult social care and wellbeing, said: “We are continuing to work hard to keep our communities as safe as possible.

“Regular rapid testing is crucial for finding asymptomatic cases and helping to slow the spread of Covid-19 in the borough.

“By placing our mobile units in key locations, we can target [people] and encourage them to get a rapid test.”

Testing will be available to staff members of the supermarkets, as well as customers visiting the stores and surrounding retail units.

The mobile units have launched in addition to the borough council’s test centres in Shute End, Sindlesham Court and the Microsoft Campus in Thames Valley Park.

“We must all play a part in protecting our loved ones, colleagues and neighbours,” Cllr Margetts added.

Residents will not need to wait for their test result before entering the supermarket or surrounding stores, but anybody testing positive must self-isolate immediately.

The mobile testing units are currently being trialled in Aldi in Wokingham on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and in Asda in Lower Earley on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.