Business hit with £1,000 fine for breaking 10pm Covid-19 curfew rules

THE FIRST BUSINESS has been fined for breaking the 10pm curfew rules.

The council’s Public Protection Service issued its first fine of £1,000, following an earlier prohibition which was not complied with.

Cllr Charles Margetts, executive member for health, wellbeing and adult services said: “We aren’t issuing fines to make money or to target any particular business. The regulations are in place as part of a range of measures to protect our residents from the spread of Covid-19.

“The law requires that all walk up customers to hospitality businesses have to leave the premise by 10pm. After 10pm, businesses can make deliveries to homes, workplaces or to customers who remain in their vehicles having pre-ordered.

“The vast majority of businesses have followed the rules and are working hard to keep within the regulations and still offer customers a great service.

“Therefore, a business not doing so, especially when they have already been warned, is not acceptable because it creates the perfect breeding ground for the virus to spread as large numbers of people will gather there because it’s the only place open.

“It is in the interest of the entire community to drive down the increase in cases, and businesses must play their part by following government guidelines, encouraging social distancing and operating in a Covid-safe manner.”

Cllr Margetts added: “We’re all in this together. We all need to follow the rules – every single one of us, businesses and residents alike. And when people don’t follow the rules voluntarily, it’s our job to enforce the rules.

“That’s what happened here – we gave them a prohibition first, but when they ignored that we issued a £1,000 fixed penalty, as is set out in the law. And, if they do it again, the fine will go up.”

The council has issued two other warning prohibitions to businesses in the borough.

For more information or to report a concern, visit www.publicprotectionpartnership.org.uk.