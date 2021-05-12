Wokingham Borough Council hosts information events for Foster Care Fortnight

FAMILIES interested in fostering can find out more in talks next week.

Foster Care Fortnight started on Monday and runs until Sunday, May 23.

Wokingham Borough Council is always looking to take on new foster carers who can provide a secure, happy environment for a child to thrive.

It is looking for people who can provide homes for school-age children, teenagers, siblings and children with disabilities.

Residents Charlotte and Kevin Dryden have been fostering with the council for more than three years. They also have two children of their own.

“We have experienced a wide range of children in age and the type of care each individual child needs,” they said.

“We have found fostering challenging at times but also very rewarding. We keep in touch with many of the children we have cared for. It’s lovely to see how they are getting on and so nice that the families keep in touch with us too.”

The Drydens became foster parents after attending a council information event and talked to other carers.

“We came away from the event feeling confident that we could make a difference to children who need security in a loving environment,” they added.

The couple completed council-led training as part of the scheme.

“Our main concern with fostering was how our own children would adapt towards different children coming to live with us,” they said.

“Our girls have been amazing. There have been challenging times but the good times outweigh the bad.

“Both girls really enjoy fostering and are a credit to both Kevin and I, they are truly amazing with every child we have had the pleasure to care for and are still caring for now.

“Fostering is a very challenging job but overall, we see such positive changes to the children who have passed through our doors and we look forward to welcoming many more children in the future.”

Cllr Graham Howe, deputy executive member for children’s services, said: “All our foster carers are exceptional people who go above and beyond in supporting children and young people to get through hard patches and achieve wellbeing.

“If that sounds like you now is the perfect time to get in touch as we enter Foster Care Fortnight.”

He said fostering takes “great courage” and applauds all those who enquire about the process.

“We need more foster carers like Charlotte and Kevin to provide homes for young people from our borough,” he said.

There will be an information session on Wednesday, May 19 from 12.30pm until 2pm, and on Thursday, May 20, from 6pm to 7pm.

For more information, email fostering@wokingham.gov.uk, call 0118 974 6204 or visit fostering.wokingham.gov.uk