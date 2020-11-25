Wokingham Borough Council launches free parking in run-up to Christmas

Council-run car parks in town and village centres will be free on Saturdays in December

SHOPPERS across the borough will be able to make use of free parking in the run up to Christmas.

Starting next week, each Saturday, parking will be free in council-owned car parks in towns and villages.

The move has proved popular in recent years with traders and shoppers as the council encourages residents to shop locally during the festive season.

This, it says, is especially important for independent businesses dealing with disruption due to Covid-19.

Car parks included in the festive offer are:

Polehampton Close, Twyford

School Lane, Wargrave

Shute End, Wokingham

Denmark Street, Wokingham

Easthampstead Road (East and West), Wokingham

Cockpit Path, Wokingham

Headley Road, Woodley

Crockhamwell Road, Woodley

Lytham Road (East and West), Woodley

Former M&S car park/Rose Street car park, Wokingham

Carnival Pool Multi Storey car park, Wokingham

Cllr Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for highways and transport, said: “We’re pleased to be able to offer free Saturday parking again this year in the run up to Christmas, with it being especially important to support local shops and traders this year.

“We know our residents want to support businesses in the borough in the run up to Christmas and make the most of the fantastic shops we have to offer, providing parking on these days free of charge helps them to do this.”

Parking will be free on Saturday, December 5, 12 and 19.

Maximum stay limits and disabled parking bays will still be enforced and any vehicles breaching these regulations will be subject to the usual Penalty Charge Notices being issued.

Free parking offer applies only to council car parks, and does not apply to privately managed car parks.