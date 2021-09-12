Wokingham Borough Council launches learning courses

THE BOROUGH council has launched a series of autumn courses for adults to help

residents with their personal development.

A wide range of classes are available to book now, covering topics from Excel and English to maths and coding.

There is also a series of sessions to support wellbeing delivered by Activate Learning, including singing classes, mental health support and a mindfulness nature walk.

Cllr Graham Howe, executive member for children’s services at Wokingham Borough Council, said: “We have loads of great courses available through our adult education service, that are free or subsidised for many of our residents.

“These courses are designed to help adults gain vital skills and confidence.”

He said they could help residents in their day-to-day life, when raising a family, or when returning to work.

“We had over 600 learners last year, and we look forward to welcoming more this year,” Cllr Howe added.

The courses available include English, coding, maths, Microsoft Excel, and digital skills.

They vary in length and delivery, with some taught online and some in person, and are free to anybody claiming income support or job-seeking benefits.

To register for a course, or to find out more, visit: www.wokingham.gov.uk

Residents can also contact adulteducation@wokingham.gov.uk