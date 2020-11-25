Wokingham Borough Council launches online market

AN OPPORTUNITY to harness the power of the internet to shop local this Christmas has been launched by Wokingham Borough Council.

Pre-Covid, it had intended to hold a Christmas market in Cantley Park, featuring independent businesses and craftspeople.

But the lockdown restrictions and social distancing guidelines mean that the event couldn’t go ahead as planned.

Instead, the council has created a Wokingham Virtual Christmas Market, featuring online stalls for the businesses, enabling themto sell to residents until Monday, December 21.

It is promoting businesses on its Facebook page on a daily basis.

It says that shoppers can declare an interest by liking the post, or messaging the vendor, who can then get in touch to complete the deal.

It is anticipated that businesses taking part will include bakers,jam-makers, artists and jewellery makers.

And there will be special events on Friday evenings, each with a different focus, such as food and drink, art, or crafts.

Cllr Parry Batth, Wokingham Borough Council’s executive member for environment and leisure, said: “Sadly, Christmas is going to be a little different this year but we can still try and capture some of its magical festive cheer – which we all desperately need at the moment – by finding innovative ways to prepare for and celebrate it.

“Virtual Christmas markets aren’t new and have been increasing in popularity in recent years for shoppers wanting to avoid the crowds or find something unique that they might not see in the bigger chain stores.

“But for this year it means you can shop safely in the comfort of your own home, at a time that suits you, while also giving our local businesses a much needed economic boost during the pandemic.”

Businesses wanting to take part will need to pay a one-off admin fee for booking a virtual stall.