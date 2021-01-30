Wokingham Borough Council makes changes to Blue Badge application process

CHANGES have been made to the Blue Badge application process, following resident feedback.

The borough council said it was “aware of some frustrations” about the procedure.

Applications can now be made without an online account, and can be completed on behalf of another person.

The online form can be saved while working on it, and applicants can return and complete it within 14 days.

There is also the ability to download the form for personal records.

The council has also changed the system, so an automatic email is sent to residents if their badge is nearing expiry.

Cllr Gregor Murray, executive member for resident services, communications and emissions, said: “We recognised that our online application form was causing unnecessary frustrations for some of our applicants.

“You spoke and we have listened.

“The improvements we have now made means the customer experience is much smoother and more efficient.

“We’re always looking to make improvements for our customers and making it easier for them to interact with us.

“Since the launch in December, we have received more than 100 applications and the early feedback is very positive.”

Lisa, who applied for a Blue Badge on behalf of someone else, agreed it was now more straightforward.

She said: “The link for the new form was easy to locate on the website, and it was very easy and intuitive to use.

“It was also easy to upload the documents, in comparison to having to post the documents last time we applied for a badge.”

The online system can be found on the council’s website, by searching blue badges.

There are also details on the website about eligibility criteria and how long a Blue Badge

is valid for.

The council can arrange a phone call for anyone that needs help completing the form.

To book a telephone appointment, call 0118 974 6000 and choose option 5, then option 3 for the Blue Badge team.