Wokingham Borough Council meeting to vote on planned council tax rise tomorrow night

COVID-hit residents could see their council tax bills rise by 4.99% from April if the budget is approved by councillors tomorrow night.

There will also be rises in parish and town council precepts and an extra £15 a year for police. Plus a rise of up to £1.35 per year for the fire brigade — if approved at a meeting on Wednesday, February 17.

Wokingham Borough Council’s rise will be 1.99% – the maximum permitted without a local referendum – plus a 3% top-up for the adult social care precept.

This means that a Woodley resident living in a Band D property would face a council tax of £2,040.02 from April this year. The cheapest parish would be Swallowfield, which would be £1,944.38.

Council leader Cllr John Halsall said the budget councillors will vote on was balanced.

“It’s a progressive budget looking after the needs of our residents with no cutback in services at all,” he said.

“We’ve been able to achieve this because we have got strong and sound financial management. We have been able to step up to the community during the Covid crisis and now have a progressive budget.”

The budget meeting of the council will be held online on Thursday, February 18 from 8pm. Updates will be posted online during the meeting.

