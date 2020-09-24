The Wokingham Paper

Wokingham Borough Council now owns £120 million-worth of property – insurance up for tender

by Phil Creighton
Wokingham Borough Council offices shute end

WOKINGHAM BOROUGH COUNCIL’S property portfolio is now worth £120 million and, at a virtual meeting held on Thursday, September 24, the Executive agreed to tender its insurance cover for the buildings. 

The properties include commercial, retail and industrial properties such as the Elms Field and Peach Place developments. 

The tender aims to “secure high-quality cover at a competitive price with a single insurer”. 

The new policy will start on June 30 next year, in line with the council’s primary insurance programme and the premium is estimated to be between £450,000 and £625,000 over five years.

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

