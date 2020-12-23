Wokingham Borough Council office Christmas closures

THE BOROUGH council will close its offices over Christmas weekend, with revised hours throughout the festive season.

Offices will be open from 9am until 3pm on Christmas Eve, and then close until Tuesday, December 29, when it will be open from 9am to 5pm. New Year’s Eve will be marked with an early closure at 3pm. The office will remain closed on New Year’s Day.

Out of hours help

The emergency out-of-hours telephone number during the holiday period is 0800 212 111. Social services emergencies out-of-hours telephone number is 01344 786 543.

To report out-of-hours repairs to council properties, call 0800 515 287 for general repairs and 0800 389 8789 for heating repairs and gas servicing. The calls will be managed by the council’s out-of-hours call centre and passed to the appropriate contractor. And the community mental health crisis team will be providing out-of-hours urgent care service, available on 0300 365 9999.

Waste and recycling

The Civic Offices at Shute End in Wokingham will be open on the days stated above, with Covid-19 safe restrictions in place to allow residents to access essential waste and recycling items only.

Those purchasing blue bags or garden sacks will need to pay in advance on the council website and then bring the receipt with them.

The only entry point will be via the main entrance off Biscoe Way, operating on a one-in, one-out basis.

All enquires will be triaged on arrival and visitors will be asked to provide track and trace details.

Social distancing must be followed at all times, with distancing signage in place.

Libraries

All borough libraries will be closed but can offer ebooks and magazines online.