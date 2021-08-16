Wokingham Borough Council plans to welcome Afghan interpreters and their families

AS THE world watches events in Afghanistan, Wokingham Borough Council is making preparations to resettle Afghan families.

Cllr John Kaiser, the deputy leader of the council, said they want to help interpreters, their families and others at risk of the Taliban regime change.

It comes after prime minister Boris Johnson spoke with NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg and the UN secretary-general António Guterres about the current situation in Afghanistan on Monday afternoon.

Mr Johnson told them there should be a coordinated and concerted effort from the international community in the coming months to tackle the extremist threat and address the humanitarian emergency in Afghanistan, as well as making a joined-up effort to help foreign nationals, Afghan contractors and humanitarian workers reach safety.

Over the weekend, home secretary Priti Patel said: “We have a moral obligation to support the fearless Afghan staff and their family members, who served alongside our brave troops in Afghanistan.

“No one should have their lives put at risk for working with the UK Government, which is why we have significantly expanded and accelerated our dedicated resettlement scheme, deployed Home Office officials to help process British nationals for evacuation and waived visas for their dependents.”

This support is echoed by Cllr Kaiser, who said what the world has seen in Afghanistan over the past week was nothing short of horrific.

“Like many, I watched the unfolding tragedy on the news, and my heart went out to the millions who now find themselves under the rule of the Taliban,” he said.

“Our armed forces, who have gone back into danger to evacuate people, and the committed consular staff who have stayed behind to help people out, deserve our gratitude.

“The Government has committed itself to getting to safety those Afghans who have helped Britain and our allies.”

The council’s ruling executive supported council leader John Halsall and Cllr Kaiser’s work in helping to provide homes for those affected – interpreters and other Afghans who worked with the UK, and their families.

“We have applied to the Government’s Resettlement Scheme with the hope of being able to house two or three families and provide support with schooling, employment and other needs,” Cllr Kaiser said.

“These are people who are faced with persecution, or even death, if they remain in Afghanistan – for no greater crime than working with the UK to help make their country a place rooted in democracy, human rights, and the rule of law.

“We can’t provide any commitments at this stage, but we’re working with the South East Strategic Partnership for Migration on the details.”

Cllr Kaiser said he hoped to provide an update soon and there would be cross-party support for this work.

“This is something we can all get behind – my colleagues in the Conservative group and councillors on the opposition benches – and is the least we can do to help people who have risked and lost so much for us,” he said.