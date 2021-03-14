Wokingham Borough Council pledges coronavirus support will continue – including Easter holiday meal vouchers

AS THE Covid Winter Grant comes to an end, the borough’s community response will continue to support residents in need.

The last date to inquire about the grant scheme is Monday, March 29, with applications closing on Wednesday, March 31.

Final payments will be issued by Friday, April 16 when the grant period officially ends.

It is open to individuals and families who are struggling to access food, fuel and other essentials because of the pandemic.

Cllr John Kaiser, deputy leader of the council, said the grant is making sure no one does hungry or cold in winter.

“We have supported 2,200 children and young people through food vouchers, 75 care leavers and 260 families and individuals so far through this difficult winter,” he said.

“The government initially gave us about £208,000 to support our residents through this grant scheme and we as a local authority made the decision to top it up.

“We made a promise to our residents to help them this winter and we are honouring it.”

In December the council received £208,000 from the Winter Grant Fund. Approximately £100,000 was allocated for food vouchers for children who receive free school meals during the Christmas holidays and February half term; £5,000 for food and utilities for young adults who recently left its care; and the remaining funds were allocated to support others struggling due to the pandemic.

The council agreed to make additional funds available, if the government funds were to run out.

All residents are eligible to apply, to help pay for food and utility bills, and other essentials such as sanitary products, warm clothing, blankets and boiler services or repair.

It does not cover rent or mortgage payments.

Cllr UllaKarin Clark, executive member for children’s services, said: “Support for children who receive benefits-related free school meals will be available during school holidays for the rest of 2021, using a combination of the Holiday Activities and Food Scheme and food vouchers.

“For the Easter holidays, we will be giving vouchers for two weeks to all families with children who receive free school meals.”

To apply, residents should contact the Wokingham Borough Community Response’s One Front Door, run by Citizens Advice Wokingham by calling their new telephone number 0808 278 7958 and mentioning the Covid Winter Grant.

It is also available via: citizensadvicewokingham.org.uk/coronavirus