Wokingham Borough Council reaffirms support for armed forces community

WOKINGHAM borough council has reaffirmed its support for the armed forces community, after announcing plans to achieve a prestigious award.

At last month’s council meeting, it revealed it is working towards the Armed Forces Bronze Award employer status under the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme.

It forms part of its commitment to the Armed Forces Covenant, which was signed by the borough council in 2013, to encourage local authorities and the armed forces community to work together.

Cllr Angus Ross, armed forces champion at Wokingham Borough Council, said Wokingham borough’s history with the military goes back generations.

“We have around 1,000 serving armed forces personnel and veterans living in the borough, so we’re incredibly proud to be part of this Covenant,” he said.

The Covenant aims to create support for the forces and raise public awareness for issues affecting the community, alongside helping members of the armed forces integrate into local life.

Cllr Ross said: “Not only does it allow us to work closely with our local armed forces personnel to help give them the support they need, but it also allows us to benefit from their experience and come up wWith great initiatives to bring the community together.”

Earlier this year, Wokingham Borough Council joined the newly formed Royal Berkshire Civilian Military Partnership, too.

“The Board will act as a platform to address county wide issues and is a great opportunity for us to share best practice and ideas, as well as the opportunity for shared funding bids to help roll out new projects,” the councillor added.

The Defence Employer Recognition Scheme encourages employers to support the armed forces community.

For more information, search ‘armed forces’ on the borough council’s website.