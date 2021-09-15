Wokingham.Today

Wokingham Borough Council receives almost £100,000 for cycling

by Staff Writer0
Cyclists in the borough. Picture: Wokingham Borough Council

ALMOST £100,000 will be spend on cycling in the borough.

The Department for Transport awarded £94,481 from its Capability Fund to employ a cycle champion, and fund improvements.

The champion will work with residents, schools and businesses to encourage people to get out on their bikes.

It will also be used to support the Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan, and train staff in designing roads and cycleways which meet new national guidance to prioritise walking and cycling.

Cllr Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for highways and transport, at the borough council said she is delighted to win the funding.

The councillor said it would also pay for minor improvements on cycle and walking routes.

“A number of other projects will see construction start soon including a new link between Woodley, Earley, Winnersh and Dinton Pastures and between Woodley and Reading,” she said.

