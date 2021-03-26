Wokingham Borough Council rejects application for 4G mast

THE APPLICATION for a 4G mast in Knoll Farm has been rejected, following a resident petition.

On behalf of EE, technology company Harlequin Group applied to build the mast off Gipsy Lane in January.

But the council rejected the application, and cited the petition, which gathered more than 350 signatures, as one of the reasons.

Other concerns included the impact on the nearby trees, impact on the South Wokingham Strategic Development Location, and lack of looking for alternative sites.

At the time, Cllr Maria Gee, ward councillor for Wescott, was worried the development could impact the conservation area near the Emm Brook.