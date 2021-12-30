Wokingham borough council releases video answering local plan questions

PROPOSALS for new homes in the borough have been explored at a public meeting which residents can watch back online.

Wokingham Borough Council working through a nine-week consultation on a revised growth strategy, which will shape development for years to come.

Earlier this month, a virtual information event was recorded. It includes a detailed outline by officers and members of the council’s decision-making executive of what is being put forward.

In the video, they also answer resident questions and explain why the council is concentrating most development in major new communities.

This is now available to watch on the council’s website.

The proposals include building 4,500 new homes on land south of the M4 between Shinfield, Arborfield and Sindlesham, known as Hall Farm.

The aim is that at least 2,200 would be built by 2038, plus a further 800 within the existing South Wokingham development. Other sites across the borough are also being considered.

Cllr Wayne Smith, executive member for planning and enforcement at the council, said that he is pleased to make a recording available to residents, who can watch at a convenient time.

“We understand that housing is an emotive issue but we can’t refuse to build the new homes required by the Government because they would end up being built anyway,” he said.

However this would likely be in unsuitable locations and unsupported by services.

“Having a plan is far better than not having one as it allows us to channel development in a positive direction,” Cllr Smith added. “We can plan the infrastructure to be built alongside new homes and make sure that it’s funded by developers.

“By building high-quality housing in carefully planned new communities, including a generous affordable element, we can also ensure that people who grew up in the borough can stay local and bring up their own families here.

“Sharing your views in the current consultation will help us shape the new Local Plan to meet your needs, and those of your friends and family, for generations to come.”

Residents can have their say on the plans until 5pm on Monday, January 24.

To find out more, watch the video or have a say, visit: engage.wokingham.gov.uk