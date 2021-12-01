Wokingham Borough Council says Earley fines were an ‘unfortunate coincidence’

Wokingham Borough Council has said that a series of parking fines issued this week were an “unfortunate coincidence”.

On Tuesday, the council’s contractor Volker Highways painted double yellow lines at Blackthorn Close, off Culver Lane.

The contractor lifted cars parked along the close with a crane on a truck, and while suspended, painted the yellow lines underneath.

Cars were then placed back down, and were then slapped with a parking fine by the council’s second contractor, NSL.

Cllr Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for Wokingham Borough Council, said: “This incident was caused by an unfortunate coincidence that our parking enforcement contractors happened to be in the area shortly after the double yellow lines had been painted. We have different contractors for painting the lines and for parking enforcement.

“We are sorry this happened and would encourage anybody who received a parking ticket in this way to appeal to have the fine cancelled.”

She said it is illegal for WBC to cancel any fines issued without an appeal being made, even though it would like to.

Cllr Jorgensen added: “Residents in Blackthorn Close had requested the double yellow lines and our contractors have been out previously to paint them but had been unable because of parked cars.

“To avoid similar mix-ups in future we will ensure these two contractors communicate.”

But Cllr Shirley Boyt, Labour councillor for Bulmershe and Whitegates, said there was no warning about the works.

“They should have had signs mounted on lampposts for two to three days,” she said. “Some people might only move their car at the weekends.”

She said that in previous years, signs warning about upcoming works such as line painting have been placed in the area prior.

