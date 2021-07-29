Wokingham Borough Council says grass cutting has been “below standards” and calls on contractor to improve performance

GRASS CUTTING across the borough has been “below standards” the borough council said.

The borough council has called on contractor Tivoli to improve its performance, asking for an action plan to improve work.

Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure, said: “The service that Tivoli has provided has been below the standards we and our residents would expect.

“We have been working with Tivoli to improve this, however this has been unsuccessful.

“The issue has been escalated and we have specified that they need to provide a fast and permanent solution to fulfil the obligations of the contract.”

He said the council will be regularly monitoring the service to ensure swift progress.

Spencer Rock, Tivoli’s chief operating officer, said he is proud of their partnership with the council, and is committed to delivering a quality service.

“We acknowledge our grass cutting performance isn’t where we’d expect it to be at this stage,” he said. “Unfortunately, this season has proven undeniably difficult so far. Firstly, we’ve seen an unprecedented grass growth rate — around 60% more aggressive than last year.

“The flush experienced in late May and early June is the most extensive we’ve seen in 20 years. There is also a nationally recognised shortage of labour for many sectors including grounds maintenance, which has impacted the contract heavily.”

Mr Rock apologised on behalf of the company, and said they are rectifying the situation as quickly as possible.

For more information about the council’s grass cutting scheme, or to report any issues, visit: www.wokingham.gov.uk/roadworks-and-outdoor-maintenance/trees-hedges-and-grass-cutting/grass-cutting