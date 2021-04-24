Wokingham Borough Council spends £6 million fixing roads

Wokingham Borough Council has completed its annual road maintenance programme, spending more than £6 million.

Andy Glencross, assistant director for highways at Wokingham Borough Council, said: “We’ve made the most of lockdowns … keeping disruption to a minimum for residents.

“We continue to invest in the borough’s roads and maintain them to the highest standards we can, to help keep journeys smooth for motorists and cyclists across our area.”

The roads were chosen based on data from council surveys and inspections.

In total, £13 million will have been spent on roads between 2019 and the end of the next financial year.