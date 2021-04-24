Wokingham.Today

Wokingham Borough Council spends £6 million fixing roads

by Jess Warren0
Road Closed web

Wokingham Borough Council has completed its annual road maintenance programme, spending more than  £6 million.

Andy Glencross, assistant director for highways at Wokingham Borough Council, said: “We’ve made the most of lockdowns … keeping  disruption to a minimum for residents.

“We continue to invest in the borough’s roads and maintain them to the highest standards we can, to help keep journeys smooth for motorists and cyclists across our area.”

The roads were chosen based on data from council surveys and inspections.

In total, £13 million will have been spent on roads between 2019 and the end of the next financial year.

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

Related posts

Macmillan coffee mornings across Wokingham borough

Gemma Davidson

Teenager found dead in a tent at Reading Festival

Phil Creighton

Roadworks for Reading Road to start Monday

Phil Creighton
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.