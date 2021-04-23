Wokingham.Today

Wokingham Borough Council spends £6 million on roads during pandemic

Picture: Stewart Turkington

More than 130 roads across the borough have been worked on in the last year. 

The council has completed it’s annual road maintenance programme, spending more than £6 million.

Andy Glencross, assistant director for highways, said: “We’ve made the most of lockdowns to carry out improvements on the borough’s roads when they are quietest, keeping disruption to a minimum for residents. 

“We continue to invest in the borough’s roads and maintain them to the highest standards we can, to help keep journeys smooth for motorists and cyclists across our area.” 

The roads were chosen based on data from council surveys and inspections.

In total, £13 million will have been spent on roads between 2019 and the end of the next financial year.

The council also has a £124 million major highways programme, and will spend £20 million to crackle congestion over the next few years.

For more information, visit Wokingham Borough Council’s pothole and road repairs webpage. 

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

open

