Wokingham Borough Council submits plans for 87 homes at Winnersh Farm

MORE THAN 80 homes could be built on Winnersh Farm, if a borough council plan goes ahead.

It has submitted outline planning permission for up to 87 homes, to sit next to the newly approved SEND school.

The borough council said it wants to build houses that are “as close to carbon net zero development as possible”.

It said the site would showcase energy-efficient developments, and include affordable housing.

“We know a lot of residents have concerns about of the impact of housing in the borough on resources and the environment,” said Cllr John Kaiser, executive member for finance and housing.

“The council is committed to tackling the climate emergency, so we need to consider how to balance this with the need for more housing carefully.

“That’s why schemes like Winnersh Farms and Toutley East are so important. We want to use them as pilots to showcase how development can be done in a sustainable manner, minimising its impact on the environment as well as the neighbouring area.”

Cllr Kaiser said the borough council has been getting advice and ideas for making a development carbon net zero, by talking to the construction industry.

Residents have until Monday, August 16, to comment on the plans.

They can be found under application number 212404, at: www.wokingham.gov.uk