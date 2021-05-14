Wokingham Borough Council supports mental health with nature

THE BOROUGH council is supporting a mental health campaign about connecting with nature this week.

Charles Margetts, executive member for health, wellbeing and adult services said: “Small changes to our everyday lives can have a big impact on our mental health.

“Leaving the car at home and walking or cycling to work, the shops or school where possible are great ways to help both our physical fitness and mental wellbeing, and provide a great opportunity to appreciate the nature around us.

“We have many green spaces across the borough and we encourage all our residents to support the Connect With Nature campaign and take a walk or cycle with nature in their local area.”

Run by the Mental Health Foundation, the campaign focuses on the benefits that nature can have on mental health.

The foundation believes spending quality time in and around nature can reduce stress and help increase feelings of positivity.

The council’s My Journey team has set up a QR code trail around the lake at California Country Park as part of this.

Residents can scan the codes with their phones and learn about how to use their senses to appreciate the nature around them and improve their mood.

The council is also running a connecting with nature competition.

Residents can paint or draw something to do with nature or write a short poem on the topic.

The council hopes people will use this creative exercise to recognise and grow their connection with the outdoors.

For more information, visit the My Journey website.

To find out more about Mental Health Awareness Week visit www.mentalhealth.org.uk

Mental health support

Residents that need help to better manage mental illness such as anxiety and depression, can contact Wokingham Borough Council’s Recovery College or the NHS Talking Therapies service.

The Wokingham Borough Community Response’s One Front Door service also provides support on 0300 330 1189 or visit citizensadvicewokingham.org.uk.

Mental Health support is available for the children.

Kooth offers free online counselling and emotional well-being support for our younger residents and Arc Wokingham also provides a safe, non-judgemental and confidential space for children aged 11 and older to explore their thoughts and feelings.