Wokingham Borough Council teams up with Berkshire Women’s Aid

IN A BID to raise awareness of domestic abuse this Christmas, Wokingham Borough Council has joined forces with a local charity.

It has teamed up with Berkshire Women’s Aid to let people know what support is available over the festive season.

“There is no room for abuse in our community,” said Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure.

“All of our residents deserve to feel safe in their own home, year-round and at Christmas.”

The festive season can often be a distressing time of year for anybody experiencing domestic abuse.

And according to Wokingham Borough Council, the coronavirus pandemic is only making things worse as it leaves people even more isolated and vulnerable.

Andrea West, CEO of Berkshire Women’s Aid, now wants to remind people that if they are experiencing domestic abuse, they are not alone.

“You will be believed and you will be heard,” she said. “We know that it is not an easy decision to reach out and ask for help, especially with the added pressures that Christmas can bring in a family environment.”

Ms West says the charity has seen a dramatic increase in the number of women, men and families seeking support this year.

And this is echoed by Vickie Robertson, founder of Finchampstead-based domestic abuse charity Kaleidoscopic UK.

“Unfortunately, going into Tier 4 has made things slightly more difficult as people will find it harder to access support,” she explained.

“It might not be easy for people to reach out if they’re with their partner and at home for the entire Christmas period.”

Wokingham Borough Council is now encouraging residents to contact Berkshire Women’s Aidif they are in need of help this winter on 0118 950 4003, or to visit www.berkshirewomensaid.org.uk.

The charity’s phone line is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The council is also offering a free support service for those who are no longer with their abusive partner, called the Home Refuge Scheme.

It aims to help people by increasing home security, by providing door chains, viewers and window locks.

To find out more about the Home Refuge team, email home.refuge@wokingham.gov.uk or call: 0118 974 3799.

Kaleidoscopic UK is also running a range of services over the festive period, including online support groups

To find out more, visit www.kaleidoscopic.uk

In a non-emergency, people can also: